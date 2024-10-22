Peter Rudge steps aside from artist management after 55 years

Peter Rudge is stepping aside from artist management after 55 years to pursue other music-centric projects.

This includes co-producing a documentary about the beginnings of the live touring business, centred around the Premier Talent Agency founder Frank Barsalona, the only agent inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

During a career that has spanned over 50 years, Rudge started out at Track Records working with Jimi Hendrix and Marc Bolan, before going on to manage The Who with Bill Curbishley. He has since worked closely with and managed a variety of internationally celebrated artists including the Rolling Stones, Madness, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Il Divo, Ball & Boe, Duran Duran, Roger Waters and many more.

Peter Rudge said: “After 55 years in the artist management trenches, I’ve decided to call time and devote my time to family, travel and other projects, as well as Wolves and the New York Giants, who both need my help far more than any artist does right now!

“I began as a £20 per week temp at Track Records on October 1, 1968 after graduating from Cambridge University, in order to fill time and earn some money whilst waiting to take the Civil Service exam the following January. But I never took that exam, abandoned thoughts of becoming Her Majesty’s next ‘Man in Havana’, stayed at Track and never got a ‘real’ job… The subsequent journey has been one of peaks and valleys, highs and lows, but never dull; working with artistes never is.”

Rudge’s longest and most closely associated artist is the band James, who he’s represented for over three decades from 1989 to their most recent record, Yummy, their first ever No.1 studio album in June this year.

In 2023 the band were honoured with the Icon Award at the Ivor Novello Awards and more recently completed a UK arena tour, including sold-out shows at Co-op Live and The O2. The band followed this with a run of international summer festival dates and have just completed a US and Canada co-headline tour with Johnny Marr.

For the past 35 years, James have been one of the anchors of my life and for that I am forever grateful Peter Rudge

“For the past 35 years, James have been one of the anchors of my life and for that I am forever grateful,” said Rudge. “They trusted me with a plan and I trusted them to execute – they actually allowed me to manage them, not a given in the management business. Obviously we didn’t always agree, but a relationship is never tested until you disagree, but ours somehow survived. Admittedly, on the numerous occasions I told them to turn right, they took a hard left and often got there first – all the great bands do that, it’s called self belief, without which you’re putty in the music industry.

“James epitomise everything that’s right about our business – authentic, credible, true to themselves, honest, brave and resolute. They’ve ploughed an, at times, lonely furrow, whilst combating and managing the fickleness of our industry, fueled by an unwavering belief in themselves. Great songs, brilliant musicianship, always looking to the future, never at their past and loyal to and massively appreciative of their fans.

He added: “I have worked with some of the greatest live bands – The Stones, The Who, Skynyrd, Roger Waters and their live show is right up there with them.

“A shout out as well to my many partners over the years – particularly Colin Young, Simon Moran and John Giddings, whose friendship and expertise I have been able to lean on throughout my stewardship. To the members of James – thanks guys, it’s been a privilege, because of you I never did have to get a job.”

John Giddings, Solo Music Agency, said: “Peter Rudge is one of the best managers I have ever known – he stands up for the artist in every situation and stands up to them if necessary… This is the true definition of management – managing and directing an artist’s career and protecting them from all of the pitfalls that come with fame… He has applied this for decades of success, from The Rolling Stones and The Who, right up to the No.1 album and sell-out arena tour for James this year. He helped create the modern day music industry, revolutionising the live arena in favour of the artist and we will miss a character of such strong ability and strength. He certainly taught me a thing or two (not least how to make a lunch last three hours!) – thank you Peter”.

Simon Moran, SJM Concerts MD, said: “It’s been a brilliant experience over the last 30 years working with Peter on James’ UK tours. The passion and enthusiasm for the group has never diminished, always planning forward for the next step. I’ve really appreciated the loyalty and being made to always feel a valued part of ‘Team James’. Peter’s great knowledge and intellect have been pivotal to the group’s continued success. I’ll very much look forward to keeping in touch with Peter as a good friend.”

James frontman Tim Booth said: “Peter Rudge has guided our ship for over 35 years and is massively responsible for us thriving for 42 years in this business. He's a one-off. Brilliant, passionate, the smartest man in the room, funny as fuck. He has worked with all the greats: The Stones, The Who ad infinitum. He gets the balance between business and protecting the band's artistic integrity. He is our biggest fan and we are his. In short we love him, he's family and our relationship doesn’t end here.”

Bassist Jim Glennie said: “It's not easy managing a band. It requires love, patience, hard work and cunning and James are not an easy band to manage. We turn left when we should turn right and bloody-mindedness and passion steers our ship rather than steely ambition and cynicism. James have had 42 years of success despite and because of all this, due to the guiding hand of Peter Rudge. Part Captain, friend and Dad, he has led us to a life of extraordinary creative richness and success that we could have only dreamt of. As Peter steps back from the bridge, the course he has set will continue to guide us. May he enjoy many years of well-earned happiness in whatever endeavours he chooses to pursue next. Sir, we salute you.”

James have been co-managed for the past two years by Neil Hughes, Tileyard Music, MD, who will continue to manage the band, along with Charlotte Malecki at Tileyard.