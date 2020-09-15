Q Prime’s Tara Richardson has spoken about the management firm’s key role in the US for Declan McKenna.
As well as managing McKenna, Q Prime has a joint venture label with him for America. Zeros is released on his Tomplicated imprint in partnership with Warner Music’s ADA.
“This album is about establishing him [in the US],” said Richardson. “The core fanbase are there, it’s his biggest streaming market, even comparatively.”
Q Prime is supporting the campaign with its own promotions, ...
