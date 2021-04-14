Producer and exec Rob Cavallo launches management firm with music technology platform Vydia

Record producer, musician and record industry executive Rob Cavallo has launched Done Deal Management with music technology platform Vydia.

Along with co-founder Ben Schechter, Cavallo has signed pop-country act The Olson Brothers to the firm’s roster.

Cavallo’s career includes executive roles at Warner Music Group, as well as producing acts including Green Day, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Eric Clapton, the Goo Goo Dolls, Dave Matthews Band, Kid Rock, Jawbreaker, Alanis Morissette, Black Sabbath, Phil Collins, Paramore, Lil Peep, Shinedown Meat Loaf and an early incarnation of Maroon 5.

As a producer, he has sold an excess of 160 million records worldwide and won three Grammys. He most recently collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Webber on the Broadway adaptation of School of Rock.

Rob Cavallo said: “It’s exciting to have Vydia as a partner. They always want to do what’s right for the artist and the music and they have no fear about trying new ideas. There’s no telling how high we can go together.”

Cavallo will initially be serving A&R/management purposes, but will also provide guidance and label services as needed.

Vydia is an end-to-end music technology platform that provides labels with a full suite of services, including global distribution, analytics, rights management, payments, detailed revenue reporting, and marketing.

Vydia is a premium partner of leading digital service providers such as Spotify, Apple, TikTok, Vevo, YouTube and Facebook.





