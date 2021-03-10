Prolifica Inc celebrate fourth straight Top 10 album

Prolifica Inc bosses Stefano Anselmetti and Colin Schaverien have told Music Week that their run of albums chart success is down to their focus on “alternative marketing strategies and quaility songwriting”.

The joint managing directors are celebrating their fourth successive Top 10 album after Maximo Park’s Nature Always Wins debuted at No.2 last week on sales of 11,993.

Management company Prolifica launched its label JV with PIAS in 2018 for records by two of its existing clients, Two Door Cinema Club and Circa Waves. Two Door Cinema Club’s False Alarm hit No.5 and has 20,987 sales to date, while Circa Waves’ What’s It Like Over There (16,662 sales) hit No.10. The band then hit No.4 with Sad Happy (13,245 sales) in March last year.

Maximo Park’s Top 2 finish now makes it four Top 10s in a row. The company is lining up new singings for 2021.

Stefano Anselmetti and Colin Schaverien said: ‘It has been a dream start for us and our label partners at PIAS with exciting new signings and a busy release schedule we will always aim to provide the artists with a home where they can flourish, find their voice and achieve their artistic vision on the world stage.

“When we launched the label it was initially to offer creative label services to our existing management clients, such as Two Door Cinema Club, Circa Waves and Maximo Park and we’ve now expanded to provide a creative hub for new developing talent. With an emphasis on alternative marketing strategies and a great focus on quality songwriting we are extremely happy and proud to have achieved 4 top ten albums, three of which went top five, with the first four album releases for the label.”

PIAS MD Jason Rackham added: “Myself and PIAS have worked with Prolifica for well over a decade now, but always with them in the capacity of managers. It was clear with their understanding of artist development and A&R that they would be very successful pivoting to being a label also. Colin and Stef love working with artists and artists love working with them, so it’s no surprise to see them putting records at the top end of the charts.”