Proper Distribution to service Firebird Music Holdings' label and management partners

Proper Distribution, part of Proper Group, has signed a deal with US-based Firebird Music Holdings to service its partner labels, artist management agencies and other creative businesses.

Firebird’s roster of partners includes Red Light Management, Mick Management, Transgressive, Defected, Ntertain, JET, Tape Room, Easier Said and many more.

Proper will handle physical sales and distribution for frontline and catalogue releases across the UK, Republic of Ireland and Europe (via Proper’s partner Bertus) for select signed and self-releasing artists on Firebird’s partner rosters.

Firebird’s partners will gain access to Proper’s facilities and resources, specialist knowledge of local record retailers, as well as marketing and sales teams in agreed territories. The deal will also streamline the means by which self-releasing artists under Firebird can release music on physical formats.

The first under the deal is Slash’s Orgy Of The Damned, released on May 17 via GIbson Records. It charted at No.8 with physical sales accounting for more than 80% of the total, according to OCC data.

Our agreement will open new doors for Firebird’s diverse repertoire of partners and artists Drew Hill

Others to be distributed in 2024 include releases from Chase Rice, The Waeve, Moonchild Sanelly, Whiskey Myers, Danielle Bradbery and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Drew Hill, CEO at Proper Distribution, said: “We're delighted to work with a forward thinking company like Firebird whose unique model offers hugely exciting opportunities for physical music. Our agreement will open new doors for Firebird’s diverse repertoire of partners and artists, with Proper providing essential boots on the ground and helping maximise international reach and sales relationships.”

Kenny Weagly, VP and head of artist & label services at Firebird, said: “We’re excited to be working with Proper, and their partners in Europe at Bertus, as we continue to grow our physical business in the UK & EU, adding to the expansion of our global distribution network comprised of best-in-class partners across consumption formats and territories.”