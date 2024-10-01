Range Media Partners signs Rita Ora for management

Range Media Partners has signed Rita Ora as a management client. The company will represent the UK star in all areas, including music, film/TV, endorsements, and more.

Rita Ora has accumulated more than 10 billion global streams and scored 13 Top 10 UK singles, four of which have gone to No.1.

Ora is also beginning her second season as a panelist on The Masked Singer, which premiered last month on Fox in the US. She recently starred in Disney’s Descendants: Rise of Red.

“Rita is an incredibly talented global star with such creative and artistic integrity in everything she does from music to film, television, and everything else she puts her energy towards,” said Melissa Ruderman, Range Music managing partner, and Michael Cooper, founding partner of Range Media Partners, in a joint statement. “We built Range explicitly for true multi-hyphenate talent like Rita, a once-in-a-generation artist."

“I’m very excited to be working with Range Media Partners,” said Rita Ora. “I’ve always approached my career with a 360 viewpoint on the industry. It’s been an integral part of my vision, and it was essential to partner with a team that is fully aligned and has experts across music, film/TV, and branding. We have been off to an immediate great start, and I’m really looking forward to all the things we will do together.”

Ora recently launched the performance-led haircare brand Typebea alongside Anna Lahey. She also unveiled the Rita Ora x Primark Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

Ora’s film and television credits include co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and the MTV EMAs; serving as a judge on The Voice Australia; and starring in the Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Twist and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. She will soon appear in Tin Soldier and He Bled Neon.

Ora is currently in the studio, working on new music to be released early 2025. She continues to be represented by CAA for film/TV, Wasserman for music touring, and Peter Paterno and Joe Carlone/KHPS Law.

Range Media Partners’ music division is helmed by managing partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas, Evan Winiker, Cory Litwin and Shawn McSpadden, as well as partners Rachel Douglas, Ace Christian, Joel Zimmerman and Jared Cotter.

Since its inception in 2020, the division has launched its own label in partnership with Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services (Virgin), along with a publishing division.

Range Media Partners represents a wide range of talent including Jack Harlow, Shaboozey, Tanya Tucker, Cordae, Pentatonix, Saweetie, Midland, Murda Beatz, PartyNextDoor, Lauv, Alec Benjamin, Dylan Gossett, Max, Bazzi, Sean Douglas, Paul Russell, Wondagurl, Russell Dickerson and more.

PHOTO: Ed Cooke