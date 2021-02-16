Rebecca Dixon promoted to head of marketing & promotions at Various Artists Management

Various Artists Management has promoted Rebecca Dixon to head of marketing and promotions.

Dixon has been with Various Artists Management for five years and has helped oversee projects including Charli XCX and The Libertines. The company also represents Ashnikko and Tom Grennan (who starred on the cover of Music Week last year), plus Supergrass, Loyle Carner, La Roux and more.

Dixon reports to group CEO David Bianchi, and will oversee the company’s global marketing and promotions activities between the company’s London and Los Angeles offices, once travel restrictions are lifted.

David Bianchi said: “Rebecca joined us straight from University and it has been a huge pleasure to watch her grow into this role over the last five years. Rebecca’s energy , passion and creativity will add real value and expertise to our roster of artists globally.”

We will continue to build worlds and brands for our artists and their fans Rebecca Dixon

Rebecca Dixon said: “I'm really excited to take on the position of head of marketing & promotions for Various Artists Management. Having been at the company for five years, I'm looking forward to working with our amazing roster of artists and managers in this new role. In Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, Sad Night Dynamite, The Libertines, Rose Gray and La Roux, we have an array of exceptional talent and we will continue to build worlds and brands for those artists and their fans while innovating across all genres and platforms.”