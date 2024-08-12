Red Light and Starwood reveal new management partnership

Red Light UK and Starwood have formed a new partnership, Music Week can exclusively reveal.

Led by Red Light managing partner and UK co-founder, James Sandom (above, right) and Starwood founder Robert Swerdlow (left) the agreement will bring Starwood’s current clients including Michael Kiwanuka, Wasia Project and Stone under Red Light’s umbrella.

Alongside Dave Nicol, Mark Nicholson and the Starwood team, Swerdlow has worked with The La’s, The Kooks, Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz and more.

Our combined values and experience makes for a brand new force for good Robert Swerdlow, Starwood

Robert Swerdlow said: “Right time, right culture, right global resources, but most of all the right people. Team Starwood and Red Light is an incredible partnership. Our combined values and experience makes for a brand new force for good! We are thrilled to move into the next chapter with James, Coran and team. We share exactly the same ambitions, there is a real belief in our combined synergies.”

James Sandom said: “This is an exciting era for Red Light, both in the UK and globally. The company is in a rich vein of breaking new ground, the entrepreneurial spirit that runs deep in our business encouraged by Coran’s own values is clear in each step as we help develop another generation of managers, artists, writers and producers —and form new partnerships. Starwood’s philosophy aligns closely with Red Light’s values, and their current roster is magnificent, true artistic quality to turn heads. It’s a thrilling prospect to consider the business we can do together. In partnership with Rob and Team Starwood we believe the likelihood of repeat success significantly increases.”

Robert Swerdlow & James Sandom

Red Light founder Coran Capshaw added: “We’re excited about our new partnership with Starwood. Their track record in artist discovery over recent decades demonstrates a great balance of taste and ambition. With our infrastructure around them, we look forward to helping enhance all aspects of their business.”

It’s a thrilling prospect to consider the business we can do together James Sandom, Red Light

Red Light’s current clients include Chris Stapleton, Odesza, Lionel Richie, The Strokes, The Black Keys, Brittany Howard, Interpol, Dave Matthews Band, Bonobo, The Smashing Pumpkins, Issey Cross, Lainey Wilson and the Sugababes.

It operates partnerships with Volara for Sabrina Carpenter and Marina, Revelation with Slash and Stone Temple Pilots, while its sister company ATO Records is home to Black Pumas, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Amyl And The Sniffers.

Red Light UK also houses a songwriter and producer roster driven by managers Tyler Brown, Patrick Hanrahan, Caroline Trout, Matt Johnson, Al Mills and Tony Garvey amongst others. Clients include Danny L Harle (Dua Lipa), Lewis Thompson (Becky Hill, David Guetta), Punctual (RAYE, Ella Henderson), Jam City (Lil Yachty), Jon Shave (Charli XCX), Cole M.G.N. (Beck, Carly Rae Jepson), Simon Aldred (Sam Smith), Flood (PJ Harvey, Depeche Mode).

Its UK arm also partners with AMF, Funfair and Chess Club Records.