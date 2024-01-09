Red Light Management teams with Warner Music and ADA in Japan

Warner Music has signed a strategic partnership with Red Light Management for Japan.

The partnership will enable the independent management company’s artists to better target Japan, the world’s second biggest music market.

Warner Music Japan’s international marketing and ADA divisions will work with Red Light to build a marketing and label channel for the company’s artists. They will also work to foster collaboration between its artists and domestic talent in Japan.

Their first joint project is to promote Ghostly Kisses (pictured), the French-Canadian singer Margaux Sauvé, who is signed to British label Akira Records. She performed for the first time in Tokyo in December, ahead of her new album release early this year. More artists, both new and established, are set to follow.

Red Light Management is home to a wide diversity of artists, writers, and producers including Dave Matthews Band, Punctual, Enrique Iglesias, Brittany Howard, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Interpol, Odesza, Phish, The Strokes, Sabrina Carpenter, Chris Stapleton, Danny L Harle and Lewis Thompson.

It also has partnerships with Tyler Brown’s Funfair, which is home to successful commercial dance records, songwriters and producers, and AMF with a number of projects planned for 2024.

James Sandom, managing partner, Red Light Management, said: “We’re super excited to partner with Warner Music on this initiative to help our artists with a dynamic new route into Japan. The Japanese market has unique characteristics, a landscape requiring bespoke attention and knowledge of the local music and entertainment sector. Bringing this knowledge together with our artists will help them build fan communities in this special market, with the aim of enabling a new generation of artists to find success in Japan.”

Kaz Shimada, chief operating officer, Warner Music Japan, added: “In recent years we have worked hard to help international artists connect with local fans as we transitioned from physical to digital. This exciting new partnership is another significant step forward, as we combine our experience promoting some of the biggest global stars in Japan with Red Light Management’s super-talented managers and amazing roster of artists.”