Red Light to be honoured with Writer-Producer Manager trophy at Artist & Manager Awards

Just 48 hours after Music Week profiled the growing writer-producer management business at Red Light, the company has been revealed as winners at the Artist & Manager Awards.

In a year where the MMF has placed a strong focus on the rights and revenues of songwriters, Red Light Management has emerged as winners of the Writer-Producer Manager Award. Quietly developing this side of the Red Light business, in partnership with Funfair and AMF, James Sandom, Tyler Brown and the team have built a producer and writer roster that has delivered over 20 UK chart hits in the past 12 months. Alongside other globally successful songs, this repertoire has generated over one billion streams.

The creative talent represented by Red Light ranges from sought-after pop and dance music writers through to Grammy-winning producers, with a roster including Lewis Thompson (Joel Corry, David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Tom Grennan), Punctual (Nathan Dawe, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit), Jam City (Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan), Danny L Harle (Flume, Charlie XCX, Caroline Polachek), Henry Tucker (Anne-Marie, Alok), Will Bloomfield (Alfie Templeman), Violet Skies (Mabel, Zara Larsson), Moon Willis (Stromae), Simon Aldred (Liam Gallagher, Sam Smith), J Moon (Col3trane, Dermot Kennedy, Alicia Keys), Flood (Nine Inch Nails, U2, Depeche Mode, Interpol), Ben Matravers (Easy Life) and a number of others.

The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF) has also revealed its shortlists for Breakthrough Artist and Breakthrough Manager for the Artist & Manager Awards in association with artist funding platform beatBread.

Winners in both categories will be announced at the November 17 ceremony, which takes place at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top. Final tickets for the event are available here.

The shortlists are as follows:

Breakthrough Artist (category sponsored by Spotify):

• Beabadoobee

• Cat Burns

• PinkPantheress

• Sam Ryder

• Self Esteem

• Tems

• The Snuts

• Wet Leg



Breakthrough Manager (category sponsored by Amazon Music):

• Callum Reece, One House (Eliza Rose, Sherelle, CKTRL)

• Deleon Blake, Grumpy Old Management (Griff)

• Hannan Malik, Nowherenear (PlestedMac & Phil, KIN, Billy Khan, Deeps, Romain, ADP, Alan Sampson)

• Josh Sanger, Deep End Management (Holly Humberstone)

• Nimesh Jani (Sam Tompkins)

• Phoebe Gold, Up Close Management (PinkPantheress, Tommy Gold)

• Sandy Abuah, Dion Hamilton & Markhenry Nwachukwu, Tru Tribe (Knucks)

• Sarah M, Muise Management (ShyGirl, Cobrah, Lou Hayter)

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, Music Managers Forum, said: “It was incredibly tough deciding on this year’s Breakthroughs, but I think we’re finally satisfied that these two shortlists reflect the past year’s range of managerial and artist successes. I’m also really pleased that we can recognise the achievements of Red Light Management with our Writer-Producer Manager Award. As highlighted by the MMF’s most recent Managing Expectations report, the vast majority of our members also represent songwriters and producers and it’s truly impressive to see how James, Tyler and their team have cultivated such a diverse and successful roster.”

Music Declares Emergency has been revealed as Industry Champions. Launched in July 2019, this independent group of UK artists, music industry professionals and organisations have helped drive forward the sector’s response to climate change in a collective call on governments to act now to reverse biodiversity loss and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2030.

In addition to a widely adopted Declaration - now signed by thousands of artists, organisations and individuals - and the impactful #nomusiconadeadplanet campaign, MDE provides practical resources to the music industry and works closely with the industry, artists, and fans to place music at the heart of the conversation around the climate emergency.

David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition, said: “Music Declares Emergency has brought a new sense of urgency to how the industry approaches climate change. Alongside their enormously impactful campaigns, the organisation is also seeding much-needed practical advice - helping to highlight historical music industry practices that can be harmful to the environment, while providing guidance and support to help the sector tour and release music more sustainably. FAC and MMF are proud to be supporters of their work.”

The other previously announced winners for the Artist & Manager Awards in association with beatBread are Becky Hill, Bose Ogulu, Martin Hall, Carl Cox, Krept & Konan and ABBA Voyage.

More announcements and exclusive performances will be revealed on the night.