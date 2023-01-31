Robbie Williams pays tribute as Tim Clark retires from ie:music

Tim Clark has announced his retirement from ie:music ltd, the management company he established in 1992 with David Enthoven.

Clark is handing over control of the company to long-serving directors Michael Loney, Nina Parnaby and Stephen O’Reilly. The London-based firm remains an independent management company.

At the directors’ request, Clark will become honorary chairman of ie:music and continue as a consultant to the company for a further two years – taking him well into his 80th year.

Clark and Enthoven - who died in 2016 - had huge success with stars including Robbie Williams.

Tim Clark said: "My partnership with David was never less than a joy and how lucky we were to represent Robbie Williams throughout his magnificent solo career. I’d like to thank Robbie, all of the other talented artists and wonderful ie:music staff members I’ve been so privileged to work with over the years. It is a bittersweet moment after so long, but I am delighted to remain involved with ie:entertainment, so brilliantly run by Lucy Pullin.”

Tim and David have been such an incredible influence on my life, both professionally and personally Robbie Williams

Michael Loney said: “We are so grateful to Tim for his years of leadership, mentorship and service. David and Tim will always be known as giants of the music industry, and I am eternally grateful to have gained so much knowledge from them over the past 20 years. Myself, my fellow directors and the fantastic ie team will carry their ethos forward by working tirelessly for the artists, continuing to put their needs and talents first. Thank you, Tim, from the bottom of our hearts."

Robbie Williams said: “Tim and David have been such an incredible influence on my life, both professionally and personally. We sadly lost David almost seven years ago, and we all miss him every day. I don’t know where I would be without the support and guidance of them both - they came into my life at the time I really needed them. Thank you, Tim, for the best ride.”

Tim Clark will retain his interests in ie:entertainment, the TV and film production company, and ie:east, the Australian management company.