Robyn signs to Young Artists

Robyn has signed a management deal with Young Artists.

Young Artists is part of Young, an independent label, publishing and management business. The recording arm is part of the Beggars Group.

Caius Pawson and Hannah Partington will manage Robyn at Young Artists, where she joins a roster that includes Ethan P Flynn, Koreless, Mustafa, Sampha, The Haxan Cloak, The xx and their individual solo projects .

Young founder Caius Pawson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with the inimitable genius that is Robyn, and are incredibly excited as a team to be part of this next chapter in her illustrious career.”

Robyn commented: "I’m excited and truly delighted to start working with such a visionary company as Young Artists. I can’t think of a more inspiring way to make my next album than with Caius, Hannah and the brilliant team they work with.”

Robyn founded her label Konichiwa in 2005, her last album was 2018’s Honey, which reached No.21 in the UK. Her biggest UK single is Dancing On My Own, which has 554,093 UK sales, according to the Official Charts Company. Details of her upcoming ninth album are yet to be confirmed.

Young recently celebrated a Mercury Prize win for publishing client Arlo Parks.

PHOTO: Liz Collins