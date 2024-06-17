Scooter Braun officially retires from management

Scooter Braun has announced his retirement from artist management.

It follows the confirmation last week that Ariana Grande is now managed by Brandon Creed at Good World Management. She will continue her business partnership with HYBE America, which is led by Scooter Braun.

Braun had already stopped managing Grande and Justin Bieber some time ago, but he has made it official in a lengthy Instagram post.

He is now focused on his role as CEO of HYBE America, which acquired his Ithaca Holdings operation (including SB Projects and Big Machine) in 2021.

“Over the past two years I have been heading towards this destination, but it wasn’t until last summer that this new chapter became a reality,” posted Braun today. “One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction. We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign.”

Speaking about his current role, Braun said: “In this next chapter I have been honoured to join as a board member of HYBE and serve as the CEO of HYBE America. My brilliant partner these past 3 years, Chairman Bang [Si-Hyuk], has a vision I truly believe in. But even beyond that he has become a true friend who understands where I must be in my life these days. And that is a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.”

