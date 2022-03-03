Sean Goulding joins One Fiinix Live as agent

Independent live music agency One Fiinix Live has appointed Sean Goulding as agent.

One Fiinix Live launched in 2020 and represents Ed Sheeran, Years & Years, 2Cellos, Calum Scott and Tessa Violet, among others.

Goulding, who has over two decades of experience in live music, joins from UTA and will be based in London. He has been with The Agency Group and UTA (following the acquisition) since 2006.

He has previously worked with the likes of Post Malone, Waterparks, Che Lingo, Grandson, Princess Nokia, Denis Chaila, and Illenium, among others. It is not confirmed yet which of Goulding's existing clients will join him in his new role.

Jon Ollier, founder of One Fiinix Live, said: “I cannot express how excited we are to have Sean joining us. Sean is a real thoroughbred veteran of our game: he is incredibly experienced and knowledgeable but at the same time as hungry and passionate as anyone I have met. We share a vision for the future of business in general and I think this collaboration makes a real statement of intent for both parties. Welcome Sean!”

Sean Goulding said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of building a progressive and innovative new company with Jon and the team. Being surrounded by people courageous enough to venture out independently is precisely where I want to be. That’s the type of energy that will enhance the services provided to our clients as we move forward.”