Shortlist unveiled for Accountancy Firm Of The Year at 2020 Music Week Awards

The six nominees have been revealed for the prestigious Accountancy Firm Of The Year honour at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

The category made its debut at last year's awards, where it was won by Skeet Kaye Hopkins. 2019's winners are back to defend their award, although following a merger, they are now part of Gelfand Rennert And Feldman.

The winner will be announced at this year's awards ceremony, which will be held at Battersea Evolution on May 6.

The full shortlist is as follows:

MSE Business Management LLP

Harris & Trotter LLP

Gelfand Rennert And Feldman

Hentons

Thomas St John

CC Young & Co

