Siblings Mark and Natasha Bent launch Mother Artists

Brother and sister duo Mark and Natasha Bent have joined forces to launch artist management and live agency Mother Artists.

Mark’s existing company, Mother Artist Management, is adopting the new moniker and will continue to work with Idles, Heavy Lungs, Avaera & Daffodils, while leading agent Natasha will head up the firm's live division, guiding the likes of Alex Amor, Amy Macdonald, Cate le Bon, Do Nothing, First Aid Kit, Heavy Lungs, Idles, Ry X, The Magic Gang, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Headon and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

The news, which sees Natasha move on from Paradigm after four years with the agency, was first revealed by Music Week last week.

Natasha, who joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2016, said: “I’m so happy to be able to work alongside my brother who I love, respect and admire so much, on music we are all so passionate about. We are each other's biggest champions and to be surrounded by constant empowerment will be so rewarding and give the best results in business.

"Anyone who knows us knows how we operate - we care about and fight for the people we work with - artists and our team - and we operate an honest, hardworking approach which we know people appreciate. I have loved being at Paradigm and am truly grateful for all the support they have given me. It’s been a difficult year for all in live but we are proactively getting ready for its return and will continue to put our artists first.”

Mark said: “I cannot wait to get started on this new venture with Natasha. To have an independent family run business where we can build on that ethos across our artists is exciting and essential to building long-term careers and relationships.

"Natasha has always been a huge inspiration to me in how she does business and how she represents her artists. To now be able to work alongside her with the same shared mindset of artists first is a dream come true. With the dramatically changing landscape in front of us the timing couldn't be any better and we couldn't have placed ourselves in a better position to deliver.”

A number of the siblings' industry peers have commented on the new venture.

Zena White, MD of Partisan Records, said: “Natasha and Mark Bent are the ultimate team who have already broken countless barriers for their artists by treating them foremost as people while focusing on a fans-first strategy. Our entire team here at Partisan shares my excitement for this new partnership to develop into a formidable force within an industry that can skirt those cardinal rules..”

Joe Talbot of Idles said: “To have trust outside of the family is a huge investment, especially in the music industry but it is also an imperative. To have the Bents carry us in business and as a family is a lottery win. What a gift to work with the ones you love but even better when they are the best in the business. BRRRUKKKOOW”

Jim King, AEG's CEO, European Festivals, said: “Natasha has been a friend and industry colleague for many years and during that time she has always shown the best attributes for artist representation. It’s obvious that she cares deeply about her artists and their careers and always seeks to find the best outcome in any agreement, not just in terms of that deal discussion but how it will contribute to the longer term plan and artist development. We look forward to working with her and her artists for many years to come.”

Leon Alexander of Red LIght Management said: “Having worked with Natasha for over seven years now, as soon as I heard that she was planning something new, I knew that we had to be part of it. Her dedication and devotion to always putting artists and their needs first is exactly why we’re excited for her new venture”

Anders Wahren, main booker of Roskilde festival said: “I have learned that when Tasha is passionate about something, it is worth paying attention. So as she and Mark take their commitment to their artists to the next level with Mother Artists, I look forward to continuing our long running partnership. I know Tasha to be an agent putting as much effort into the new acts she is working to break as the ones we have collaborated on for our main stage. Besides this hard work Tasha has always found time to speak up for equal rights and opportunities for all artists and professionals in our industry, something I respect her deeply for and look forward to doing what I can to support in the future.”

Kelly Chappel of Live Nation said: “I have worked with Tasha for over a decade now and what's unique about her is she makes you not just part of the team but part of her family, this is how she treats her clients, she would go to battle for them, and she genuinely loves them. This is what will make her and Mark a formidable team, family first and it’s going to be one big family full of heart, soul and great deals. Me and my colleagues look forward to working with them on their new venture.”

Chris Brown of Sheridans said :“Passion, energy, graft and tenacity are all characteristics that any manager needs in order to survive and thrive in the modern music industry. These also happen to be the key features of Mark’s indefatigable approach to management. Since we first started working together in 2015, I have witnessed first-hand Mark and Lucy continuously going above and beyond for the good of their artists.

"During this period, I have also had the pleasure of working with Natasha on a number of incredible touring artists. Her reputation often precedes her but it is enough to say that her artists love how she goes about their business and she possesses a pair of the best ears in the industry.

"By combining forces, I foresee Mother Artists being able to offer their roster a coordinated joined-up approach, new ideas and a fresh attitude to how things are usually done. This should come as little surprise. Challenging the norm is what Mark and Natasha do and have done for decades. I wish them well in this new venture.”

Jack Dowling of SJM Concerts said: “Mark and Natasha are two of the best people I have ever worked with in the industry. Aside from being amazing professionals they are just simply great human beings. Kind, hard working and passionate about everything they take on. I’m sure their company will be a great success built on these solid foundations.”