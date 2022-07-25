Simon Cowell signs to management firm YMU

Simon Cowell has signed to YMU.

The transatlantic talent management company has announced the signing of the “global creative visionary” to its entertainment division.

Cowell joins a roster of talent that sits within the YMU Group and will be managed by group executive director Chris Hughes.

YMU will work with the industry entrepreneur across all facets of his business including TV formats, partnerships, books and more.

YMU Group holds global offices and specialisms across entertainment, music, sport, art, social, literary and business management.

“As an executive who has significantly changed the scope of the entertainment landscape, Cowell is an important and notable signing for YMU Entertainment and speaks to the Group's ability to be able to offer a world class network of resources, knowledge and expertise,” said a statement.

YMU serves premium talent across areas including creative, social strategy, commercial, publishing, live experiences, IP, public speaking, design, data and more.

Simon Cowell said: "I’m very excited to be working with YMU in the UK, they are a fantastic team.”

Mary Bekhait, YMU Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled that Simon has chosen YMU to be his global management partner and are excited to support and further grow his unparalleled success in the entertainment and music sectors. YMU has invested heavily over the years in our international team of media experts precisely to attract and support clients of Simon’s stature - we can’t wait to get started.”

The company said it provides a platform for their clients to create multi-faceted brands. It is home to an global team of 350+ executives, who are fully integrated across international offices, divisions and operations departments.

Their worldwide talent list includes Ant & Dec, Steve Aoki, The Rolling Stones, Pentatonix, Davina McCall, Take That, Claudia Winkleman, David Walliams, Clara Amfo and Graham Norton amongst many others.

YMU will work alongside Simon Cowell’s agent WME in North America.