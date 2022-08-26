Since '93 signs Ipswich Town club captain Sam Morsy for management

The defensive midfielder is aiming to lead the EFL League One team to promotion this year. Ipswich are currently at the top of the league.

The announcement follows Since ’93’s signing of Wycombe Wanderers’ Wes McDonald, the first footballer to join its books.

It marks an expansion into sport for the company, which works with music management clients including Popcaan, Krept & Konan and Naughty Boy. The label division has seen breakthrough success alongside RCA with Cat Burns.

Founder of Since ’93 Riki Bleau said: “We’ve been following Sam’s career closely since his inception and we’re so delighted to have such a special footballing talent join our roster. We know that this season is set to be an exciting one for Sam and his team, and we can’t wait to join him on this journey.”