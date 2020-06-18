Sony/ATV names Dinraj Shetty director of India division

Sony/ATV has announced that Dinraj Shetty will be the director of its Sony/ATV India division.

Shetty will be the first to lead the new Mumbai office, reporting to Sony/ATV president, international, Guy Henderson.

His new role will see him managing the India office, where he will be promoting its catalogue, negotiating international agreements, signing and developing songwriters and furthering relationships with Sony Music Entertainment India and IPRS.

Previously, Shetty has worked across Sony Music in head of sales and retail promotions, head of operations, and digital sales and business development. This role will also see him continue his work as director, licensing at Sony Music.

“Dinraj is a dynamic executive with a detailed understanding of media content across multiple platforms, genres and languages,” said Henderson.

“His knowledge and business acumen will ensure that Sony/ATV Music Publishing India will be a success, and I am proud to welcome him to the team.”

Shetty added: “I am delighted with this new role of leading Sony/ATV India, where I will be looking at creating many opportunities to harness its creative fraternity of labels, musicians and songwriters.

“I look forward to giving them a platform to showcase their talent through the Sony/ATV global network to the world.”

Further, Sony/ATV senior vice president, international, Daniel Nelson said: “It is truly exciting to launch and establish our Sony/ATV office in India.

“With Dinraj at the helm, spearheading our effort into this dynamic and evolving market, we believe we will create growth and creative opportunities for both promising local composers as well as our existing catalogue and songwriters.”