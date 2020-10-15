Sony Music Group appoints Tiffany R Warren to EVP

Sony Music Group (SMG) has appointed a new executive vice president as part of its commitment to workplace diversity and equity.

Tiffany R Warren will take up the newly created role as EVP, chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Warren’s responsibilities will see her work with SMG’s global recorded music, publishing and corporate divisions to further the company’s equity and inclusion policies and activities, reporting to SMG chairman, Rob Stringer.

In partnership with SMG’s global leadership teams such as HR, Employee Network Groups, Social Justice, and Philanthropy, Warren will work towards hiring and promotion equity, inclusive learning and development, organisation-wide diversity and equity assessments, and diversified business and community partnerships.

Throughout her 23-year career across media, Warren has long championed diversity and has founded ADCOLOR – an organisation that helps to promote diversity across advertising, marketing, media and tech. She has also worked as Omnicom Group’s Chief Diversity Officer for over 10 years.

On the appointment, Stringer said: “I am delighted to have Tiffany join our leadership team. Her ground-breaking strategic vision, expertise and entrepreneurism will help us further our commitment to equity and long-term change inside our company and throughout the industry.”

Warren added: “I am honoured to join Sony Music Group, as music has played such a culturally, morally and emotionally significant role in my life and the lives of many. Music has deeply impacted the shift society has taken to elevate diversity, equity and belonging, and Sony Music Group and its artists and songwriters have historically contributed to the soundtrack of these pivotal inflection points around the world. I am humbled to contribute my experience to this remarkable legacy.”

Across her career, Warren has also been honoured with a variety of awards such as: Advertising Age Woman to Watch, Black Enterprise Top Executive in Diversity 2019, 2021 Hen Crown Fellow and many more.