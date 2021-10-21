Tap Music launch talent search for the UK's Eurovision 2022 song and act

Global music management and publishing company Tap Music have already enjoyed huge success with acts including Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, and now they’re looking to add Eurovision glory to that list.

Winners of Music Week’s Managers Of The Year Award for two consecutive years (2020, 2021), Tap have today (October 21) declared their intentions to lead the search for the UK contender for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

An official press release confirmed Tap will be “consultants on the project” and are calling on the music industry to share experienced live performers for their consideration.

The song performed at Eurovision will be released commercially through a partnership with a major label.

Speaking about their Eurovision bid, Ben Mawson, co-founder of TaP Music, says: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for. For many years, we’ve witnessed the United Kingdom not doing as well as we would’ve liked, when pop music is something we usually excel at. The simple fact is it’s time to show what we can do and the wonderful musical talent we have - ultimately we can’t blame politics. “

Ed Millett, co-founder added: “The UK is not lacking in talent. Talent has never been the issue. In fact we are overflowing with talent. Rather than viewing Eurovision as just a bit of fun, let's look at it for what it is; the world’s biggest live music event - 200 million viewers at last count, with an audience skewing younger each year. Win or lose or somewhere in between - we’re going to go for it. We really want the entire nation to get behind the UK Eurovision act like never before. As a team, we’re incredibly focused on finding a really special act that creates excitement for the UK - both in the build-up to the final and beyond.”

Mawson concluded: “It’s time for the UK to mirror the positive spirit of our European counterparts and really deliver the best of what we have to offer - we should unite as a country and champion talent representing our country on the global stage. Look at our wonderfully diverse and hugely successful talent across sport and entertainment - Dua Lipa, a British Kosovan is the No. 1 female artist in the world right now, Emma Raducanu - a Brit of Chinese and Romanian heritage breaking incredible records in tennis, not to mention the British nations football teams representing so well at the Euros - all high profile examples reflecting today's modern, diverse British culture.”

The UK suffered a heavy blow at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 when James Newman finished with zero points with his track Embers.

Key to Tap Music’s plan for the Eurovision campaign to reverse those fortunes is to pull together an ‘A-Team’ committee of the best people in the music industry, spanning the country’s best artists, songwriters, creatives and media, including Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John, Mel C.

Speaking of her involvement, Dua Lipa said: “I’m a proud Brit whilst also being a proud Kosovan… I’m happy to lend my manager to the cause… I’ll be cheering them on!”

Sir Elton John commented: “British pop music has led the world for seven decades now. The legacy and continued impact it has, makes it one of our Nation's greatest success stories. In a changing world, we must find new ways for it to continue to thrive. There aren't many televised events that are as big and genuinely global as Eurovision, so it's a wonderful opportunity for us to remind the world yet again of the depth and diversity of our talent. I can't wait to see what gems our friends at Tap Music will unearth”

Melanie C added: “The Brits make fantastic pop music. Not only that, we invented it! Isn’t it about time we started showing the rest of Europe what we can do and put our best foot forward when it comes to Eurovision? We have so much to offer and I for one, am excited to see a British act at Eurovision that is going to make me and the whole country proud. With TAP at the helm next year, I’m sure that’s what's going to happen!”

Scott Mills said: “Covering Eurovision for the BBC is one of my favourite times of the year. Hearing TaP’s vision to discover and showcase to the world the rich and diverse depth of musical talent that truly represents the UK at its best has got me even more excited for the 2022 contest than any year since I started in Düsseldorf in 2011.”

Hannah Neaves, creative director at Tap, added: “As of today - we’d like to appeal to the entire music industry to send to us acts for consideration - we can promise to put the best possible team around them on all fronts to give them not just a wonderful opportunity at Eurovision but hopefully for a long career ahead.”‎

You can read Tap Music's Ben Mawson and Ed Millett on their double Music Week Awards 2021 wins here