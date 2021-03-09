Tap Music signs Leigh-Anne Pinnock for solo career

Tap Music has signed Leigh-Anne Pinnock as the Little Mix star prepares to launch her solo career.

The company, which represents Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy and more, will represent Pinnock for her solo work across music, film and TV. Tap Music will work in conjunction with Modest Management, who will continue to oversee Pinnock’s work with Little Mix. Satellite 414 will represent the singer for press.

Tap co-founders and former Music Week cover stars Ed Millett and Ben Mawson said: “We are really thrilled to welcome Leigh-Anne to the Tap family for all her solo activities. She is an incredibly smart and talented artist with a strong vision and sense of purpose and has numerous fantastic projects across TV, film and music already in the pipeline. We’re really looking forward to working with Leigh-Anne to help realise and achieve all her goals and more”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “I’m so excited to reveal I am now being represented by Tap Music for all of my solo projects. This is such an incredibly exciting time for me and my career and I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve got coming up. I will continue to work on my solo endeavours alongside my Little Mix commitments”.

Details of Pinnock’s first musical release are yet to be confirmed. Little Mix recently topped the singles charts with Sweet Melody, which has 511,689 sales to date, according to the Official Charts Company.