Tara Richardson launches T-Time Management

Tara Richardson has unveiled her new management company.

After 17 years at Q Prime UK, Richardson has decided to leave the company and form her own firm, T-Time Management.

Richardson joined Q Prime in 2007, and has worked with acts including Snow Patrol, Foals, Declan McKenna and, most recently, Nell Mescal and The Last Dinner Party.

Based in London’s Marylebone, T-Time Management, will operate on a co-operative basis. It will bring in young managers, designers, marketeers and other creatives looking to bed into the company and draw on Richardson’s 30 years of industry experience.

Richardson confirmed that she is actively looking at the first artists to manage at the new company.

“After so many successful years within my last role, I’ve decided to independently set up T-Time because it feels like exactly that; the time for me to do so,” Tara Richardson told Music Week.

“I’ve both scouted and closely developed a number of powerful and globally successful artists over the past two decades, and the inception of T-Time feels like a positive outcome of that experience.

“The company will grow into a strong collective of smart, creative individuals across all disciplines, and those joining us will all be on an equal footing. I’m really excited to get going with it.”