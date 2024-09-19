The Circuit Group expands into UK in JV partnership with management firm CtrlFrk

The Circuit Group has expanded into the UK market with the launch of a joint venture with music management company CtrlFrk.

The Circuit Group UK will be led by CEO and president, James Sutcliffe.

The UK expansion is the latest development for The Circuit Group, which was launched by a group of artist managers in 2023 to build business opportunities around artists’ intellectual property.

The Circuit Group is composed of management companies Ayita and Seven20, whose combined rosters include Fisher, Chris Lake, Deadmau5, Cloonee, Aluna, Nero and Ninajirachi, among others.

The launch of Circuit Management solidifies the group’s entry into the UK market. CtrlFrk’s roster includes Sammy Virji, Silk, K Motionz, Oppidan, Raphi, Camoufly, and others.

Under this joint venture, Circuit Management will also represent a roster of talent including rising electronic star Volaris, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camden Cox, DJ and producer Florian Picasso, and house music veteran Fat Tony.

Circuit Management will be led by co-presidents James Sutcliffe and Michael Boyce, and co-founder/VP, artist management Jasmine Watts.

“Circuit Management is the culmination of our vision to create an environment where artists can truly succeed,” said Michael Boyce, founder of CtrlFrk and co-president of Circuit Management. “Partnering with Circuit enables us to offer a comprehensive approach to management, focusing on both artistic integrity and commercial success. We’re ready to make a lasting impact on the UK music landscape.”

James Sutcliffe has formerly held leadership positions at Ministry of Sound, LIVENow, Pixelynx and Monster Energy. He has curated partnerships with stars such as Dua Lipa, Stormzy, SZA, and Post Malone.

Sutcliffe will report to global CEO Dean Wilson, and will continue his role as chief strategy officer for The Circuit Group worldwide.

“This partnership with CtrlFrk to launch Circuit Management is a true reflection of what The Circuit Group stands for – empowering artists to thrive on their own terms,” said James Sutcliffe, CEO and president of The Circuit Group UK. “I’m honoured to take on the role of CEO and president of The Circuit Group UK and excited to lead this initiative, working closely with the exceptional talent we’ve brought on board.”

PHOTO: (L-R) James Sutcliffe (CEO, Co-President), Jasmine Watts (Co-Founder, VP, Artist Management), and Michael Boyce (Co-Founder, Co-President)