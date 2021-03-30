The Who's manager Bill Curbishley launches agency to focus on new sporting talent

Bill Curbishley's Trinifold management is launching a spin-off sports management company.

The music manager who is famed for steering The Who's career, is partnering with Golfing4Life founder Jimmy Byers on the new venture which will be called Trinifold Sports Management.

The new firm aims to "nurture and manage the sporting stars of tomorrow by supporting young athletes and providing sporting and life opportunities."

A number of promising young golfers are among the agency's initial roster as it focuses on the sport, although it has plans to expand into boxing, football and tennis too.

"It's vitally important to give talented youngsters a clear road to achieve their potential," said Curbishley, who has also managed Judas Priest, UB40, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page.

"If after 100% effort they succeed, it's wonderful. Should they fall short they can still walk with their heads held high knowing they had the opportunity to give their all."

Trinifold Sports Management will also have an affiliation with Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust, aiming to raise awareness of the charity via player apparel and a planned series of fundraising events.

