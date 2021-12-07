Thomas Steinbrueck appointed chief of brand and design at Utopia Music

Swiss Music fintech company Utopia Music has appointed Thomas Steinbrueck as the new chief of brand and design. Steinbrueck will be based out of Zug and Berlin, and will report to Markku Makelainen.

Steinbrueck will start in his position in January after leaving his current role as head of creative and brand director at Joyn, the German cross-channel entertainment streaming platform.

Throughout his career, Steinbrueck has led a range of international brands through creative and branding changes. In 2016, he was named creative director of Reebok where he created a new brand and marketing strategy, reformed all design, marketing and digitalisation.

“We are proud to announce that Thomas Steinbrueck will join the Utopia family starting next January,” said Makelainen. “Thomas’ extensive career in successfully transforming and modernising brands into iconic and highly visible powerhouses is why we are convinced he is the right person for the job. His talent will only add up to our vision and help us make ‘fair pay for every play’ a reality in the music world.”

Steinbrueck said: “I’m thrilled to build Utopia and help Markku and the team on achieving true transparency for such an important industry. I’ve worked with fashion, automotive, and sportswear. So, my new frontier is music and to help creators and the value chain to really reach its potential, truly resonates with me.”