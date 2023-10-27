Three Six Zero partners with Caron Veazey's management company Something In Common

Three Six Zero has partnered with entertainment executive Caron Veazey and her international management company, Something In Common.

Veazey has joined Three Six Zero’s expanding global management and entertainment partnership business as a partner. She has taken her client Mette (Since ’93/RCA), following the release of an EP, sold-out headline shows in London, New York and Los Angeles, and her role as Video Girl Barbie in the Barbie movie.

Veazey is also co-founder of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), an advocacy group dedicated to addressing racism across the music industry, and creating parity for Black artists, executives and professionals in all areas of the music business.

Additionally, Veazey sits on the Advisory Board of the NYU Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and recently joined the board of directors of Dice.

Prior to forming Something in Common, Veazey managed the career of Pharrell Williams for nearly a decade, and was general manager of his creative collective, I Am Other. During Veazey’s tenure, Pharrell received seven Grammy Award wins, two Academy Award nominations and launched collaborations in the fashion, art and business worlds.

“I’m really happy to be partnering with Caron Veazey and Something In Common,” said Mark Gillespie, CEO & founder, Three Six Zero. “She’s a phenomenal manager whose vast experience and creativity will be vital to Three Six Zero moving forward.”

“I believe things happen at the right time, and now could not be a more perfect time to partner with Mark and the team at Three Six Zero,” said Caron Veazey, partner, Three Six Zero. “I’m so impressed with what they have built, and very excited about the ambition for the future. They are a group of big forward thinkers, and I am truly energised to join the team.”

Three Six Zero, is an international management and entertainment partnership company working in music, film, television and digital content. With offices in Los Angeles, Miami and London, the company represents global talent including Calvin Harris, Willow, Majid Jordan, Skepta, FKA Twigs and Jabari Banks.