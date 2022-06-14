Three Six Zero partners with UK management firm Palm Artists

Three Six Zero has agreed a partnership with UK management company Palm Artists.

The East London-based artist management company, run by Greg Burnell, will join Three Six Zero’s expanding international management and entertainment business.

The agreement will see Burnell taking his clients and management team in-house at Three Six Zero. Burnell will also take a partner position at the company.

Formed in 2018, Palm Artists’ roster includes Gorgon City, who broke big in 2014 with platinum-selling single Ready For Your Love feat. MNEK. Palm Artists also represent Piri & Tommy, Biscits, Adelphi Music Factory, Meg Ward and Surya Sen.

The announcement follows Three Six Zero’s recent acquisition of Craig Dorfman’s New York-based talent agency Frontline Entertainment.

“I’m delighted Greg and the Palm Artists team will be joining the Three Six Zero ecosystem,” said CEO & founder Mark Gillespie. “Greg has proven to be a dynamic and innovative manager and he will play a significant part as we continue to expand our management business globally.”

“Three Six Zero’s vision is uncompromising and forward thinking - Mark has created a highly impressive company with some of the world’s most exciting talent,” said Greg Burnell, partner, Three Six Zero. “We both share the same management ethos and passion for developing artists so I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team and start to harness their global network for the benefit of our clients.”

Three Six Zero is an international management and entertainment partnership working in music, film, television and digital content. With offices in Los Angeles, Miami and London, the company represents global talent including Calvin Harris, Willow, Majid Jordan, Nicky Jam, The Streets and Jabari Banks.