Three Six Zero sign Ayo The Producer and RMR as management clients

Three Six Zero have signed Grammy award-winning producer Ayo The Producer and multi-genre singer, rapper & songwriter RMR as management clients.

Ayo The Producer, the moniker of US producer and songwriter Austin Owens, has worked with the likes of Skrillex, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Bryson Tiller, Wiz Khalifa and Diddy. His rise to prominence was cemented in 2019 with a Grammy Award for his work on Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy. He went on to produce Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP.

RMR signed with Warner Records and Cmnty Records before releasing his debut EP, Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art, in June 2020, featuring contributions from Future, Lil Baby, Westside Gunn and Young Thug.

Both Ayo The Producer and RMR will be managed by David Savage. Savage, who also manages Jaden Smith with TSZ partner Miguel Melendez, will share management duties for RMR with Cody Kazarian.

“The addition of Ayo and RMR to our expansive and diverse group of clients is extremely exciting for us,” said David Savage, manager, Three Six Zero. “Ayo has been a talent I have watched flourish for over 10 years and have always wanted to find a place for myself to help build, guide and protect his immense talent. RMR has been on everyone’s radar for the past two years and his creative melodic singing and writing skill is unmatched. We are very happy that he chose us to help take his career trajectory to new heights!”

With offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, the company represents global talent including Calvin Harris, Willow, Majid Jordan, Nicky Jam, The Streets and Jabari Banks.