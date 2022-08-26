Three Six Zero teams with management company Forward Motion Artists

Three Six Zero has partnered with international management company Forward Motion Artists.

The firm run by Jazz Spinder (pictured), with bases in LA, London and Ibiza, will join Three Six Zero’s global management and entertainment partnership business. Spinder will take FM Artists’ clients and management team including Attilio Pugliese and Chris Schiraldi among other managers and creative staff in-house. Spinder will also take a partner position at the company.

Founded in 2017, Forward Motion Artists’ roster features artists of the alternative electronic music scene such as Jamie Jones, Lee Burridge, Lee Foss, Ida Engberg, Amémé, and more. The company also works with a roster of event brands and labels including Paradise, All Day I Dream, Repopulate Mars, Hot Creations, One Tribe, and more.

“I’m thrilled Jazz and his Forward Motion Artists team will be another fantastic addition to the Three Six Zero ecosystem,” said Mark Gillespie, CEO & Founder, Three Six Zero. “Their commitment to creatively evolving and amplifying their artist’s vision is immensely impressive and I am excited to see their contribution to our expanding management business globally.”

“We couldn’t be more delighted to join Mark, Paul and the entire Three Six Zero network,” said Jazz Spinder. “I’ve long admired their seemingly limitless pursuit of innovation and we share a passion for nurturing artistic talent as well.. It’s an exciting time to be joining forces and it will prove hugely beneficial for our entire artist community.”

Three Six Zero has offices in Los Angeles, Miami and London. The management company represents global talent including Calvin Harris, Willow, Majid Jordan, Nicky Jam, The Streets and Jabari Banks.





