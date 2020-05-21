TikTok teams with Music Managers Forum

The Music Managers Forum has agreed an associate partnership with TikTok.

The programme enables music services to build direct relationships with the MMF’s network of more than 850 UK-based managers, promoting in-depth training and education to open up new opportunities for the artists and music creators they represent.

With TikTok downloaded more than 2 billion times globally, the short-form video platform has been playing an increasingly key role in UK artist campaigns. Music Week has reported on how TikTok is helping acts connect with global audiences during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Acts successfully engaging with the platform with TikTok challenges in 2020 include Young T & Bugsey (2K Management), Aitch (NQ), Robyn (DEF Management), Lapsley (September Management), Years & Years (YMU Group) and Little Mix (Modest! Management). The campaigns on on TikTok have helped drive these tracks up the charts or raise awareness of new music with a global audience.

Activities already planned under the associate partnership include access to best practice resources on TikTok for MMF members, exclusive virtual training sessions co-hosted by TikTok and leading UK managers, and an in-person event in London, likely to be autumn 2020, once social distancing measures are eased.

The first event for MMF members will take place on June 16, as part of the MMF’s Virtual Manager Meet-up series. This webinar will provide an introduction to the platform and best practice, in particular how artists can promote their music and engage with fans on TikTok.

Annabella Coldrick, CEO, MMF, said: “Watching artists and music makers pick up and experiment with new technologies is always fascinating, but TikTok’s impact has been truly phenomenal. The MMF is delighted to have them on board as an associate, particularly at such a challenging time, and I believe this partnership will deliver deep and lasting value to our membership and the talent they represent.”

Paul Hourican, head of music operations, UK, TikTok, said: “TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy to our users - and artists and their music have been a central part of this creative process since the app launched. We’re looking forward to working with the MMF to help managers make the most of our platform and connect artists with TikTok’s global audience, expanding the ways in which they can continue to creatively engage with fans, create lasting connections and drive success in all areas of their work.”

A number of MMF members have also welcomed the partnership.

Michael Adex, CEO, NQ, said: “TikTok has played a big part in Aitch’s current campaign for his single Rain and our #rainchallenge. It’s important managers can fully understand the technologies that underpin their artist’s business, which is why this partnership with MMF sounds so exciting.”

Vicky Dowdall, founder, VDM Music, said: “It's exciting to see the MMF partnering with TikTok in this way and opening up a direct line of communication with music managers. TikTok has been an exciting medium for Nina Nesbitt to meaningfully connect with her fans and I look forward to seeing how these kinds of creative links can be built upon and strengthened in the future.”

Sammy Andrews, founder, Deviate Digital: “The MMF's associate programme enables music managers to better understand new and disruptive technologies such as TikTok. That's an incredibly important role for a trade body, especially in the present circumstances, and as a board member I look forward to seeing results of the education and training programme at the heart of this partnership.”