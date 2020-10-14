Triple Threat Management launch MIDI mentoring scheme

Triple Threat Management have launched a new Music Industry Diversity Initiative (MIDI) including a mentoring scheme.

The six- month placement aimed at "black music industry professionals" includes industry professionals from areas including press, touring, management, record labels and publishing.

"We are very proud to announce the formation of MIDI – an industry initiative bringing together individuals and businesses to share best practice, educate ourselves and others, initiate change and support minority groups both entering and already in the industry," said Triple Threat founders Annabelle Atkins and Neil Eagleton.

"We are launching MIDI with a mentorship scheme and want to thank all our mentors for offering their valuable time to contribute.”

Along with the management company, those involved in mentoring include Black Rock Publishing, Food Music, Hmn Communications, Stride Management and more



Applications for MIDI are now open to UK-based, black developing music industry professionals over the age of 18 and will close on October 31.

The scheme is set to start from November 16.

Earlier this year Triple Threat launched a new 360° artist development programme for emerging black artists.