Triple Threat Mgmt appoints Jess Coulson to Southern Hemisphere role

Triple Threat Mgmt has appointed Jess Coulson to lead logistics manager, Southern Hemisphere.

The company has handled over 1,850 shows this year, and has been active in the Southern Hemisphere touring business over the last seven years.

Jess Coulson has managed artist logistics and operations across Australia and New Zealand. She has more than 16 years’ experience in media and advertising, working with News Corp, WPP and The Monkeys.

Coulson has worked alongside artists such as Carl Craig, Derrick Carter, Patrick Topping, Heidi, DJ Tennis, Osunlade, Doorly, Oliver Huntemann and James Zabela, as well as music brands like Space Ibiza.

Jess Coulson said: “Having worked with Triple Threat Mgmt in the past, I’m excited to be joining such a dedicated, highly experienced team of professionals.”

Annabelle Atkins, Triple Threat director, added: “We have toured the Southern Hemisphere extensively over the last seven years, working closely with agents, promoters and teams on the ground. Having Jess join our team and lead the elevation of our services within this area brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the artists we represent.”

Founded in 2016 by Annabelle Atkins and Neil Eagleton, Triple Threat Mgmt is a collective of industry specialists that manages artists, as well as providing specialist international touring and consultancy services, bespoke digital and print PR campaigns, entertainment law advice and more to both internal management and external clients.

Across the company, Triple Threat Mgmt works with acts including Roger Sanchez, Sally C, Chippy Nonstop, Chase & Status, D Double E, Sicaria, Jess Bays, Eliza Rose, Adam Beyer, Felix Da Housecat, Nia Archives and more.

For its touring business, the company uses a smartphone app that allows artists and their teams to see the bespoke information created for each show and tour.

Triple Threat Mgmt has also forged strategic alliances with travel, production and logistics companies in order to provide a tailored service to clients.