Triple Threat Mgmt launches development scheme for black artists

Triple Threat Mgmt has launched a new 360° artist development programme for emerging black artists.

Founded in 2016, the company boasts a roster featuring Roni Size, Anastasia Kristensen, Object Blue, LCY, Robosonic and more. It offers its acts support across management, touring, press, entertainment law and more.

The programme is free of charge and will run for an initial period of six months, offering one artist the backing of the Triple Threat team.

Applications are now open to UK based developing black artists over the age of 18. The closing date for applications is July 31, with the chosen act to be announced on August 14.

The company’s directors Annabelle Atkins and Neil Eagleton said: “At Triple Threat, we are committed to developing talented artists from minority and marginalised groups. In full support of the Black Lives Matter movement and as part of our commitment to diversity, the inaugural version of the programme is open to black UK-based artists, across any genre of music.

“We are acutely aware of the disadvantages that are disproportionately faced by black artists in this industry so no commission or fees will be charged during the programme. As well as having a positive impact on the career of the chosen artist, our ultimate goal here will be to officially welcome them to the family and sign them to the roster!”