UMG announces Nan Jin as head of communications for Universal Music Greater China

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the appointment of Nan Jin as head of communications for its Universal Music Greater China division.

Jin has an experienced career as a communications executive within China’s media industry and her new role see her report to chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, Sunny Chang, and Will Tanous, UMG’s EVP and head of global communications.

Leaving her marketing director position at 20th Century Fox Film, Jin will now join UMG to manage the communications within Greater China for its recorded music and music publishing divisions.

Speaking on the announcement, Chang said: “I am delighted to welcome Nan to UMG’s Greater China team. Nan’s extensive experience in the [China] media sector provides valuable support for the successful execution of our strategic business goals. Those include the development of new market opportunities, such as innovative partnerships that would benefit our artists and partners both by deepening our services to current audiences and expanding our reach to new audiences, across China and around the world.”

Tanous added: “Nan brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications as well as deep understanding of the dynamic Chinese media landscape. She will be a key part of our Greater China team and will help ensure that UMG’s creative and commercial endeavours within Greater China are amplified on a global level.”

Jin said: “The opportunity to join the global communications team at UMG is a huge privilege and I am looking forward to working alongside my colleagues in China to ensure that UMG continues to lead the industry in delivering innovative partnerships and world class content, as well as to help music from Greater China reach new audiences globally.”

Universal Music Greater China currently operates offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Taiwan and Hong Kong and has recently stated it will be expanding Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) within the region.

UMPG has also recently named Joe Fang as it’s first ever managing director in China.