Universal Music Publishing Group promotes Natasha Baldwin to EVP of classics and screen

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has created a new role which sees Natasha Baldwin promoted to executive vice president, classics and screen, reporting to Jody Gerson, UMPG chairman and CEO, and Marc Cimino, UMPG chief operating officer.

Baldwin’s responsibilities in this role will see her leading UMPG’s global classical and screen composer businesses, taking over from Jim Kendrick who will be retiring after 10 years of leading UMPG Classical which is home to catalogues from Ricordi, Durand/Salabert-Eschig, and EMB, including composers Puccini, Respighi, Poulenc, Messiaen and more. In this role Baldwin will also be responsible for overseeing a roster of composers including James Newton-Howard, David Lynch and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

On the appointment, Marc Cimino said: “Natasha is a dynamic executive who has been a great partner to UMPG over the last five years. Her leadership, experience and global sensibility fit right in with our company culture. We happily welcome Natasha to our team and know that she will lead this new Classics and Screen division to tremendous success”

Decca Publishing – launched by Baldwin out of Universal Music UK in 2016 – will also be a part of the UMPG Classics division which will expand to focus on classical, post-classical, electronic and score composers.

Baldwin has previously worked as EVP for Decca Publishing, Global Classics & Jazz, and has represented the likes of Isobel Waller-Bridge, Will Gregory, Amelia Warner. She secured her first signing with Max Richter who has gained over three billion streams. This year she was included in Variety's International Women’s Impact Report, and is also a chairwoman of the MPA Education and Training Board, a speaker for BPI and AIM, and is on the new-look board of The Ivors Academy Trust.

Before she joined Universal Music, Baldwin held the role of group president, creative & marketing for Imagem Music Group, and represented artist rights for Pink Floyd and Mark Ronson.

On her new role, Baldwin said: “With the creation of this new division, we have the opportunity to bring together the world’s greatest legacy composers, the established trailblazers of today, and the next generation of writers to amplify the best and brightest global voices in classical and screen music. I want to thank Jody Gerson and Marc Cimino for giving me the opportunity and support to lead these businesses into an exciting new future. I also want to thank David Joseph and Dickon Stainer for their vision and commitment to composer artistry over the last five years.”