UTA appoints Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer

UTA has appointed Lindsay Wagner to role of chief diversity officer. The role is based in Los Angeles.

In the newly created position, Wagner will develop the company's policies on diversity and inclusion, expanding its social justice initiatives and counselling the company's clients, as well as implementing practices that uphold diverse perspectives and projects.

CEO Jeremy Zimmer said: "As UTA grows, we must continue to cultivate a more diverse, multifacted and inclusive culture. Lindsay has a proven track record of pushing the envelope and leading with a fresh and unique perspective. I am confident that she will bring ingenuity to this new role and will be a great steward for the cause."

Prior to joining UTA, Wagner was SVP and head of diversity, equity and inclusion, North America, at the global communications firm Ketchum. Before that, she worked as an account manager for nearly eight years at Brandware Public Relations.

Wagner said: "Entertainment sits at the cross-section of culture, storytelling and influence and therefore it's critical that we collectively continue to identiy and amplify authentic representation inside and outside of the organisation. I am honoured to join UTA and contribute to this purpose-led team focused on building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community and industry now and for generations to come."