Utopia appoints Alexandra Sufit to lead diversity, inclusion and equity efforts

Alexandra Sufit is joining Swiss music fintech company Utopia Music as director of public affairs and diversity, inclusion and equity.

Responsible for leading all external and internal DI&E efforts, she will be based in London and report directly to Utopia Music, vice president and head of policy, Yvan Boudillet.

Markku Mäkeläinen, CEO at Utopia Music, said: "We are so pleased to welcome Alex to Utopia Music. Diversity, Inclusion and Equity are some of our most important core values. Music has the power to bridge cultures and here at Utopia, we currently have more than 40 nationalities working in different territories, something we are hugely proud of. However, we recognize this topic affects the whole industry and as such, we are committed to lead by example.

“Utopia’s Culture is focused on alignment with our mission of ‘Fair Pay for Every Play’ and creating a strong sense of belonging through inclusion initiatives. It’s our goal to always be a company in which every person, no matter their background or preferences, feels safe and has growth opportunities so they can become their best self, and as such, we aim to always improve our DI&E goals. We have come a long way but like many others we have a long way to go.”

Sufit added: “I’m delighted to be joining Utopia, to help it reach its goal of creating a more diverse and inclusive company and drive change within the Music Industry. I’m deeply committed to fostering a culture that everyone can benefit from. With Utopia’s vision of fairness, I believe we can make a true impact across the industry.”

In addition Utopia Music has partnered with the Women In Music organisation, and is currently sponsoring a new chapter in Stockholm, where Utopia has one of its tech hubs.

Nicole Barsalona, president of Women in Music, said: "Women In Music is excited to partner with Utopia music to launch WIM Sweden, opening more doors for education, empowerment and advancement across the globeWe're delighted to be working with the Utopia team to build our core leadership in Stockholm, and to connect more members around the world who are working to build a more equitable industry."