Various Artists Management hires Insanity Group's Kirsty McDonagh

Various Artists Management has appointed Kirsty McDonagh as senior manager.

McDonagh, whose appointment is effective immediately, will be based in London and report directly to CEO David Bianchi and UK managing director John Dawkins.

Various Artists’ roster of clients includes Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, Melanie C, La Roux, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, The Libertines, Supergrass, Cassyette and more.

McDonagh joins Various Artists from Insanity Group, where she has spent the previous eight years working across live, music management and broadcast. At Insanity, she oversaw talent such as Maya Jama, Remi Burgz and Ki & Dee, alongside songwriters and producers including Kingdoms (Ed Sheeran, Ghetts, Oliver Heldens, Sigala) and Rndmbeats (Aitch, Black Sheriff, Nxdia).

In her new role, she will be working day-to-day with Tom Grennan, Melanie C, Caseyette, Kingdoms, Rndmbeats and Liv Dawson.

John Dawkins, UK MD of Various Artists, said: “I’m really happy that Kirsty is joining us at Various Artists. She is an amazing manager who will bring energy and passion to our team and will add real value to our roster of artists.”

Kirsty McDonagh said: “Joining a team like Various feels very special. This company is passionate about music to its core. That can be felt throughout the entire team and their commitment to the talent that makes it. I am thrilled to be working with David Bianchi, John Dawkins, the wider team and such an exciting roster.”

David Bianchi, Group CEO of Various Artists Management, said: “We have known Kirsty for a long time and it feels amazing to now be working with her across our roster. Her organisational skills, experience and love of music are second to none and she is a fantastic addition to the Various Artists team.”