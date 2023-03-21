Various Artists Management hires Joe Etchells as head of A&R and artist development

Various Artists Management has appointed Joe Etchells as head of A&R and artist development.

Etchells, whose appointment is effective from April 2, will be based between the Various Artists London and Los Angeles offices and will report directly to CEO David Bianchi and UK MD John Dawkins. He will work across the company’s artist management, music publishing and label operations.

Various Artists Management’s roster of clients includes Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, La Roux, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, The Libertines, Supergrass, Cassyette.

Etchells is joining Various Artists from his previous position as A&R director at EMI. He started his career as an assistant at PR agency The Outside Organisation, where he progressed to a position within the company’s radio promotions division.

Etchells later joined the Independiente record label as a talent scout, before moving to Universal Music Publishing Group, where he spent a decade signing artists including Pigeon Detectives, Glasvegas and Giggs amongst others.

He then worked with Wildlife Entertainment where he brought through Royal Blood and songwriter/producer Dan Caplen, while working simultaneously for BMG in publishing as a senior A&R manager, during which time he signed Blossoms, The Amazons, Giggs, Hardy Caprio and Honne among others.

During the last five years, Etchell has overseen six No1. and several Top 5 albums from the likes of Bastille, Blossoms, Loyle Carner, Doves and The Vamps, while also working on releases from Naughty Boy and Chappaqua Wrestling.

David Bianchi, group CEO of Various Artists Management, said: “Joe has been a long-time collaborator and friend of both Various Artists and the individuals within it for many years, and when we were looking for A&R expertise that could traverse management, publishing and records Joe was the obvious choice. His recent form has been incredible, and he joins us at an exciting time to be able to continue that success.”

Joe Etchells said: “I can’t wait to join my friends and new colleagues at Various Artists. Our paths have crossed so many times over the years and I’ve always had great admiration for their successes. David and John have always been supportive of me so when they called it really was an easy decision. They are an incredible, international, forward thinking, modern music company with amazing artists. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in to help develop a new generation of talent, as well as working with the superlative artists on the company’s existing roster.”