Various Artists Management partners with Artist First label to develop Italian acts for global audiences

Italian distribution company and record label Artist First has announced a wide-ranging agreement with international management firm Various Artists.

The two companies, who already have close ties, have now joined forces to discover and develop Italian-based artists for the global market.

Claudio Ferrante, founder and CEO of Artist First, said: “Italy is currently enjoying a musical renaissance thanks in no small part to Maneskin’s success in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We already have a great relationship with David Bianchi and the team at Various artists Management, and are looking forward to combining the strengths of our two companies to help create more opportunities for Italian artists to reach a global audience.”

Artist First was launched by Claudio Ferrante in 2009 and has 50 employees in Milan. The company works with numerous Italian artists alongside a number of international acts. As well as distributing a wide range of labels, Artist First’s artist roster includes Gazzelle, Fulminacci, Alfa, Dardust and Zero Assoluto among others.

The company also has a significant shareholding in 432 Srl, the management company led by Alessandro Fabozzi that represents Italian artists Le Vibrazioni, Francesco Gabbani Mace, Dolcenera and Ana Mena.

Various Artists Management, which has offices in London and Los Angeles, represents a diverse roster of artists, producers and songwriters including Tom Grennan, Ashnikko, Yonaka, Loyle Carner, Sad Night Dynamite, Supergrass, Barns Courtney, La Roux and The Libertines.

David Bianchi (pictured), founder and CEO of Various Artists Management, said: “Artist First is a wonderful success story in Italy and has been at the forefront of innovation in the music industry there for many years. They are incredibly ambitious and eager to build a presence in the international marketplace so it is an absolute privilege to have formed this alliance with them and to be part of this exciting new chapter in their story. There is some incredible Italian talent, which is deserving of a wider audience and we are joining forces to help that happen.”