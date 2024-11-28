Various Artists Management promotes Rebecca Dixon to global head of marketing & general manager UK

Various Artists Management (VAM) has promoted Rebecca Dixon to the role ofglobal head of marketing & general manager UK.

The promotion, effective immediately, sees Dixon step up from her previous role as head of marketing and promotions. She will work between the VAM offices in London and LA and report directly to CEOs David Bianchi (London) and Matt Luxon (LA).

In her new role, Dixon will continue to run all aspects of marketing and audience development in the UK while furthering her role at VAM’s LA office and developing relationships with European partners.

Working across the entire Various Artists Management roster, Dixon has managed strategic marketing campaigns, social media initiatives and creative content for artists including Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, Good Neighbours, The Libertines, La Roux, Cassyette, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, Supergrass, Spiritualized and Barns Courtney.

Rebecca Dixon said: “I'm excited to step into the role of global head of marketing/general manager UK at Various Artists Management. The heart of my vision is to drive meaningful change in an industry that is constantly and rapidly evolving, and a commitment to putting artists and audiences first.

“Creating strategies that amplify authentic voices, with the power to help lead culture, challenge and inspire, is at the forefront of everything I do while making sure our company remains innovative and challenges the norms, however those may change.”

David Bianchi said: “Rebecca joined us 10 years ago next year, straight from school, and we couldn’t be prouder of her and her many achievements, not least winning the Richard Antwi Trailblazer award. Anyone that has worked with Rebecca knows how excellent she is. Her promotion to global head of marketing & general manager UK is beyond deserved.”

The VAM roster includes Tom Grennan, Good Neighbours, Melanie C, Ashnikko, The Libertines, Supergrass, La Roux and Rose Gray.

The company has achieved two No.1 albums in the last 18 months with The Libertines and Tom Grennan, as well as one of the fastest streaming debut tracks of all time with Good Neighbours, who have been announced as one of the three artists in the running for 2025's Brit Rising Star Award.