Voly names Mary Viscomi as head of music

The integrated financial management software and payment platform Voly has appointed Mary Viscomi as head of music.

Viscomi joins Voly from her former position as operations director at international talent management company YMU.

As head of music, she will be based in London and be reporting to Voly founder and CEO Ian Flanagan. Viscomi will be overseeing all aspects of the company’s music industry activities and she will be focused on recruiting a full support team to help drive its plans for growth.

As a platform, Voly aims to simplify and streamline budgeting, accounting processes and reporting for artists, managers and business managers in the industry. Focusing on touring, Voly has been designed to operate as an online centralised financial hub for all artist income streams and expenditure.

The platform offers a suite of budgeting, reconciliation, treasury, currency exchange and integrated payment solutions and streamlines reporting, to make artist accounting more transparent and manageable.

“Establishing a world class team is absolutely core to our launch strategy for Voly Music,” said Flanagan. “Mary Viscomi comes to us as a highly talented executive with great experience in the music and entertainment industries. Her energy and insight will help us enormously as we move towards our formal launch in 2022. We have already secured great working relationships with some of the live music sector’s biggest names over recent months as we complete the final testing protocols on our platform and are well on track to make a really big impact next year. Mary will be a key part of those ambitious plans.”

Viscomi said: “Voly is a gamechanger for the music industry, there’s no other way of putting it. Its potential to revolutionize the way we plan, implement and report global music touring activity is hugely exciting and I’m delighted to join this already talented team as head of music.”