Warner Chappell Music appoint Natalie Madaj to SVP, Global Digital

Warner Chappell Music has revealed the appointment of Natalie Madaj as its new SVP, global digital.

Following a successful tenure as EVP, global digital strategy, Eric Mackay will be departing Warner Chappell with Madaj set to take on the role in 2022. Madaj originally joined Warner Chappell in 2018 as vice president, digital licensing, North America and was promoted to the role she currently holds – SVP, digital licensing, Americas – in January 2021.

In her role Madaj alongside Mackay has led global commercial initiatives particularly for North and South America, in addition to her renewing digital deals with key partners and creating relationships with Equinox, Peloton and TikTok.

Warner Chappell Music co-chair and CEO Guy Moot, and co-chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, said on the news: “Natalie has an incredible eye for identifying trends and has spent the last few years finding creative ways to integrate our writers' songs into exciting new technologies. A strong leader and savvy dealmaker, her expertise will continue to be critical to our success. We’re very proud to see her grow even more with us as a senior leader at Warner Chappell.”

“Digital has been a huge area of growth, and we can’t thank Eric enough for his leadership and contributions," added Moot and Marshall. "Since joining us in 2015, he’s built a talented and forward-looking team that’s prioritized strengthening our relationships with DSPs around the world, landing and negotiating the best possible deals for our songwriters. We know he'll continue to be successful in his future ventures.”