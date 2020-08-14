Warner Chappell Music appoints Anastasia Ellis as VP

Anastasia Ellis has been appointed the new vice president, regional European administration for Warner Chappell Music.

Ellis will be responsible for regional coordination of all European administration functions, inputting info and ensuring the execution of the publisher’s global strategy across Europe.

Reporting to Claire McAuley from September 14, Ellis will be leaving from the Copyright team at Kobalt Music Publishing.

Ellis said: “I’m very excited to be joining such an iconic publishing company. Warner Chappell has such an incredible roster of songwriters and I’m looking forward to supporting them as I help shape and deliver our world class service when it comes to the administration process.”

McAuley added: “I’m delighted Anastasia has agreed to take on this role. She has a great reputation within the industry and is an exciting, forward-thinking executive.

“We have to continuously innovate and develop our teams to stay at the top of our game, and bringing in someone like Anastasia to look after our European business ensures we’re doing just that.”

Starting her career at PRS for Music as a copyright officer, Ellis later joined Kobalt in 2011 and worked her way up to reach VP at Warner over nine years.