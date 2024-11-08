"We're adding a string to our bow!": Halestorm PR announce new management division & promotions

Halestorm, one of the UK’s leading PR firms, has announced details of a new management division, as well as some key staff promotions.

Halestorm have officially opened their management offering by representing Pixie Lott. After handling publicity for the British singer songwriter for over 16 years, founder Lauren Hales is now managing Pixie Lott, who released her latest album Encino in September, via Tag8/BMG.

Speaking about the changes, Lauren Hales said: “I’m very excited that after 21 years in the industry, and almost 11 years of Halestorm PR, we are now adding another string to our bow. Pixie is one of the most talented artists I have ever worked with and it’s a pleasure to now be managing her. She’s just released her fantastic new album to rave reviews, and we have a very exciting and busy rest of the year and 2025 planned.”

Speaking about taking Halestorm on as her management, Pixie Lott said: “I have been lucky enough to work with Lauren since I was 17 for press, but am thrilled to now be managed by her and her excellent all girl team at Halestorm. Not only have we got the best memories together so far, the journey now is the most exciting of all! Lauren has such a passion and care for her artists, stands by them and puts the art and music first. She really sees the bigger picture also and does whatever is best for the overall plan and long term goals. She is amazing at what she does and is the best in the biz!”.

Having started work at Island Records, before embarking upon a 10-year career at Mercury Records where she rose to the position of head of publicity, Lauren Hales founded Halestorm in October 2013. In her time at major labels, she worked on blockbuster campaigns for Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie and Fall Out Boy, as well as managing the PR for Rihanna, beginning with her breakthrough third album Good Girl Gone Bad in 2007 through to the phenomenon of Unapologetic in 2012.

As well as Pixie Lott, Halestorm’s current press roster includes Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, McFly, Weezer, Steps, Lucy Spraggan, Maggie Lindemann, Noahfinnce and many more.

In addition to the new management division, Lauren Hales has also revealed promotions within her team, with Michelle Duffy now promoted to head of publicity, and Steph Whitehead-Rees promoted to publicist and day-to-day manager.

Hales said: “I am also delighted to announce my team’s promotions. Michelle has been with me since almost the start of Halestorm – she is an incredible publicist and I am so pleased she’s now our head of publicity. She represents a wonderful mix of talent and I am so proud to see her growth over the past 10 years. I am also excited to reveal that as well as continuing to look after publicity for her artists, Steph will also be taking on the day to day role within management. Steph has jumped at every opportunity and shown herself to be an indispensable member of the team, and we are so happy that she’ll now be straddling both divisions.”

Team Halestorn (L-R): Julia Kuhnert, Michelle Duffy, Lauren Hales and Steph Whitehead-Rees

Speaking of the promotion, Michelle Duffy added: “I’m incredibly honoured to have been made head of publicity at Halestorm PR! I’m forever grateful to Lauren for giving me so many amazing opportunities, and truly allowed me to flourish, all the while being very supportive and encouraging. I am so proud of all that I have achieved at this company that I’ve called home for almost a decade; now I’m excited to embark on this next chapter, and get my teeth into my new role!"

Also commenting on her new role, Whitehead-Rees said: “It's a real privilege to be part of the Halestorm team and to watch the company evolve and expand. I am so excited to venture into my next phase as publicist for my wonderful artists and to grow within my new role as a day to day manager.”

