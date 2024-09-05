Weyes Blood joins management roster at Blue Raincoat Artists

Blue Raincoat Artists has added singer-songwriter Weyes Blood to its global roster.

LA-based Weyes Blood, aka Natalie Mering, has released five albums to date.

Originally signed to Mexican Summer for her second album, Weyes Blood subsequently moved to Sub Pop for international breakout release Titanic Rising (2019).

The independent artist has received two Libera Awards: Best Indie Rock Album (2020) for Titanic Rising and Best Singer-Songwriter Album (2023) for her current album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

Weyes Blood has sold out recent tours of North America and Europe, which included headline appearances at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

She will be represented worldwide at the artist management division of Blue Raincoat Music by Ed Harris, who also manages Cigarettes After Sex, Miss Grit and Katrina Ford.

Ed Harris (pictured with Weyes Blood), who is based in Blue Raincoat’s New York office, said: “I first saw Natalie performing live as Weyes Blood back in 2011, long before I became a full-time artist manager. I was captivated by her then and have followed her trajectory ever since. She is an amazing and unique artist who consistently produces incredible work. It is a privilege to be working with her.”

Blue Raincoat Music, which is part of the Reservoir group of companies, launched in 2014 as a standalone artist management company and soon expanded into music publishing and label activities. Blue Raincoat Artists’ roster now includes Arlo Parks, Ezra Collective, Phoebe Bridgers, Skunk Anansie, Nova Twins and more.

Jeremy Lascelles, co-founder & CEO of Blue Raincoat Music, said: “It is kind of a dream ticket for us to become Natalie's management team. Ed, with his skill, sensitivities and global experience feels like a perfect fit. Like many people I have been entranced and mesmerised by the beauty of her records and her live performances. She is so revered and admired by her peers, that it is truly an honour that she has trusted Ed and the Blue Raincoat team to guide her into and through the next exciting period of her career.”