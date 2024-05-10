Will Bloomfield joins Tap Music as co-president and head of global artist management

Tap Music has appointed Will Bloomfield to their senior team as co-president and head of global artist management.

Alongside Tap co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, Bloomfield joins co-presidents Wendy Ong based in LA and Anna Neville in London to oversee all areas of the business, including Tap Management, not for profit arm Tap Futures and Tap Sports.

Tap’s music roster includes Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Mabel, Caroline Polachek and London Grammar.

Bloomfield has joined Tap after two decades at Modest! Management, where he became a partner in the business alongside the two founders, Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee. He worked across the operations of the company and a range of talent, including One Direction, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, MNEK, Parisi and more.

Alongside his partners, Bloomfield also led diversification into ventures in music rights, music publishing and sports management. He was nominated alongside his partners as Manager of the Year at the 2022 Music Week Awards.

Since 2017, Bloomfield has been part of the small voluntary team that leads the Richard Antwi Scholarship.

Will Bloomfield said: “I am so thrilled to be joining Ben, Ed and the world class team of talented executives at Tap. The remarkable work they have done over the last fifteen years has made Tap synonymous with great taste, credibility and developing artists into global superstars. From the moment that we first discussed this opportunity, it was abundantly clear to me that our core values align and that we share a highly ambitious creative and commercial vision that is centered around the needs of modern artists with us as their most passionate advocates. As I look to build and nurture my roster here, I feel both privileged and incredibly energised to be doing what I love within this brilliant company.”

Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, co-founders of Tap, said: “We are extremely excited to have Will, a truly world class manager, join Tap. Will joins us at a time of great change in the industry and what we believe is an opportunity for managers and artists. Tap’s founding principle of self sufficiency informs our approach to management now more than ever, with a range of specialists across all key areas. Will joins with a wealth of experience, to help us shape the next stage in Tap’s development as a global artist services company.”