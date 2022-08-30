WME names four new agents

Talent agency WME has announced the promotion of four team members to agents in the contemporary music and touring division: Justin Edwards, Mary Hannon, Phoebe Holley, and Matt Smith.

Justin Edwards’ career at WME began in 2017. He currently handles The Revivalists and The Main Squeeze, alongside their WME agent teams, and oversees bookings for over 75 festivals for the agency. Edwards specialises in booking WME’s alternative, rock and indie clients on festivals across North America and his focus is to grow WME’s contemporary music presence in Nashville.

Mary Hannon started her career at WME in 2016 in the mailroom after graduating from Ohio State University. She worked in Country music in WME’s Nashville office, and in 2020, transferred to the Beverly Hills office to work in Hip Hop, initially in the festival department. Hannon will work closely on client teams including Anderson Paak, Domi & JD Beck, Earl Sweatshirt, Jhené Aiko, Kehlani, Rico Nasty, Steve Lacy, Syd, Willow, and many others.

Phoebe Holley joined WME in 2019 and began working with Lucy Dickins at the beginning of 2021 with clients Knucks, Abra Cadabra, Ruti, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, and Sam Akpro. Her first position was booking a club night at King Tuts, showcasing the likes of Lewis Capaldi, The Snuts and Vistas. She is currently based in the Beverly Hills office.

Matt Smith joined WME’s London office in 2018. He served as the assistant to Steve Hogan, Ella Street, Andy Nees, Jenna Dooling and Brendan Long, and in 2021 was promoted to agent trainee working with Steve Hogan on tours for clients such as Peggy Gou, Eric Prydz, and Groove Armada. Smith will continue to be based in the London office, working in the electronic music department and booking shows across various European territories.

Lucy Dickins, global head and Kirk Sommer, global co-head of WME’s contemporary music and touring, said: “We are thrilled and beyond proud to announce these much-deserved promotions. Justin, Mary, Phoebe and Matt have all excelled in what they do and have brought tremendous passion, energy, and creativity to their work for our artists and internally to the WME team. It’s so exciting to see their growth, and we are honored to have them be part of the future of WME.”

