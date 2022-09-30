WME signs British composer Max Richter in all areas

WME has signed British composer Max Richter in all areas. Richter was previously repped by WME only in the area of film and television composition.

Richter is the most streamed composer of all time with career streams surpassing three billion. His music has been used in ballets, theatre productions, concert hall performances, and fashion shows, as well as in film, television series, and art installations.

His multi-platinum selling studio album Sleep (2015) continues to garner global attention with live overnight performances in locations such as the Great Wall of China, a documentary, and the SLEEP app.

Richter said: “I’m excited to join Lucy and her amazing team at WME to continue to bring my music to new audiences around the world.”

Danielle Wade, managing director of Studio Richter Mahr and Richter’s manager continues: “Having launched Studio Richter Mahr earlier this year, this feels like the perfect opportunity to deepen our existing relationship with WME. As both an artist and a composer, Max continually breaks boundaries and expectations, so it is with great excitement that we enter this new chapter and execute the ambitious plans we have for the future.”

